Report: Falcons to trade Deion Jones to Browns

NFL: OCT 31 Panthers at Falcons
Linebacker Deion Jones was the subject of trade chatter this summer and he is finally on his way out of Atlanta.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Falcons are trading Jones to the Browns. The exact nature of what the Browns are giving up is not clear, but the report indicates it is late-round draft compensation.

Jones is currently on injured reserve and he is eligible to return because he went on the list before the first game of the regular season. He is signed through the 2023 season and has a base salary of just over $1 million for this season after restructuring his contract.

He entered the league as a 2016 second-round pick and has 652 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, four forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries in six NFL seasons. He’s returned five of those interceptions for touchdowns.

1 responses to “Report: Falcons to trade Deion Jones to Browns

  1. Was one of the oldest tenured Falcons before the trade. It is what it is, clearly he didn’t want to be here and we already played Cleveland so why not ship him out there (other conference too) and get what we could. Sometimes you have to take losses and I think this is one but hopefully we put the picks to good use. Good luck to Debo, won’t ever forget his picks against New Orleans in the end zone and Winston’s 30th int to walk off the 2019 season. Rise Up

