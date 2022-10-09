Report: Rashaad Penny fractured his tibia, surgery likely

Posted by Charean Williams on October 9, 2022
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after Sunday’s game that running back Rashaad Penny had a “serious” ankle injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Penny fractured his tibia.

Penny will undergo further medical testing Monday to determine whether associated damage requires surgery, which is likely, per Rapoport.

Penny left on a cart with 11:10 remaining in the third quarter after being gang-tackled on a 6-yard run. He finished with eight carries for 54 yards.

He missed 26 games the past three seasons but had played all five games this season. He has 57 carries for 346 yards on the season.

Rookie Ken Walker will move up to the No. 1 spot on the depth chart with Penny out. He ran for a 69-yard touchdown to give the Seahawks a brief lead in the fourth quarter on Sunday and had eight carries for 88 yards.

  1. You could put together nice highlight reels on Penny. Football highlights. Medical highlights. Rehab highlights. He has them all!

