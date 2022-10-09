Rondale Moore active for Cardinals Sunday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Rondale Moore was a question mark heading into Sunday’s game against the Eagles, but the Cardinals will have have him in the lineup.

Moore is dealing with a knee injury that left him with a questionable designation on Friday’s injury report. He missed the first three games of the season with a hamstring injury and returned with three catches for 11 yards in last Sunday’s win over the Panthers.

Kicker Matt Prater, cornerback Trayvon Mullen, running back Keontay Ingram, linebacker Jesse Luketa, center Rodney Hudson, offensive lineman Max Garcia, and defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence are inactive for Arizona.

The Eagles also scratched their kicker. Jake Elliott joins quarterback Ian Book, cornerback Avonte Maddox, running back Boston Scott, linebacker Patrick Johnson, defensive end Janarius Robinson, and tackle Jordan Mailata on the inactive list.