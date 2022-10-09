Saints are expected to have Alvin Kamara Sunday

Getty Images

The Saints are still dealing with injury issues on offense, but they are set to get one key player back on the field.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that running back Alvin Kamara is expected to play in Sunday’s home game against the Seahawks.

Kamara was listed as questionable to play due to the rib injury that kept him out of last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. Kamara was a limited participant in practice all week.

The Saints were also missing quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas last week, but neither of them are set to play this Sunday. Winston is listed as doubtful with a back injury and the Saints have already said Andy Dalton will start at quarterback. Thomas has been ruled out with a foot injury.