Seahawks believe Rashaad Penny suffered serious ankle injury

It sounds like Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny will be out for an extended period of time.

Penny was carted off in the second half of Sunday’s 39-32 loss to the Saints. Penny had his left shoe off while he rode the cart to the back and replays made it look like he suffered an ankle injury.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed that was the case after the game and said that the team believes it is a serious injury.

Penny missed 26 games over the last three seasons, but had been active for all five games this season. He had eight carries for 54 yards Sunday and now has 57 carries for 346 yards on the season.

Rookie Ken Walker moved up to the No. 1 spot on the depth chart with Penny out. He ran for a 69-yard touchdown to give the Seahawks a brief lead in the fourth quarter on Sunday.