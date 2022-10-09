Seahawks, Saints trade long TD runs in the fourth quarter

Getty Images

Seahawks rookie running back Ken Walker picked a good time for his first NFL touchdown.

Walker sprinted 69 yards for a touchdown and the Seahawks moved in front of the Saints 32-31 with just over seven minutes left to play at the Superdome. The second-round pick now has 80 yards on six carries this afternoon.

The Saints opened up a 31-19 lead after two touchdowns in the third quarter, but Geno Smith found Tyler Lockett for his second touchdown of the game to move the Seahawks back within a score. The Saints would pick up three first downs on the ensuing drive and lined up to go for it on fourth down near midfield, but a false start led them to punt the ball away.

Seattle’s lead proved to be a short-lived one. Taysom Hill lined up at quarterback on a short third down and busted free for a 60-yard touchdown run. Hill now has three touchdown runs and a touchdown pass for the Saints, who lead 39-32 with over five minutes left in the game.