Seahawks up 19-17 after Geno Smith’s second TD pass

The Saints and Seahawks have wrapped up an entertaining first half in New Orleans.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith zipped a 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyler Lockett with seven seconds to play in the first half, but the Saints were only able to grab a 19-17 lead because Jason Myers missed the ensuing extra point.

The Seahawks had kicked a field goal to chip away at the Saints lead and they got the ball right back when Alvin Kamara lost a fumble after catching a pass from Andy Dalton. Cornerback Coby Bryant knocked the ball loose and rookie safety Tariq Woolen recovered it.

Smith had a 50-yard touchdown to DK Metcalf in the first half of the game. Smith is 8-of-13 for 166 yards overall in another strong performance for the reigning NFC offensive player of the week.

The Saints were down 10-3 after the first quarter, but two Taysom Hill touchdown runs put them up 17-10 before the Seahawks closed the half with nine straight points. Dalton is 9-of-13 for 89 yards and Kamara has 10 carries for 50 yards to go with that fumble.