Sunday Night Football: Bengals rally to tie Ravens 10-10 at halftime

The Bengals were down 10-0 and going nowhere fast when Vonn Bell intercepted Lamar Jackson. Everything has gone the Bengals’ way since.

Cincinnati scored 10 unanswered points to tie the Ravens 10-10 at halftime.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson kicked a 40-yard field goal with four seconds remaining in the first half after Hayden Hurst got Cincinnati on the scoreboard with 4:54 left until intermission with a 19-yard touchdown catch.

Joe Burrow is 12-of-18 for 139 yards and a touchdown, and Hurst has four catches for 39 yards and the score.

The Ravens started off fast, scoring on two of their first three drives. They settled for a red-zone field goal from Justin Tucker in the first quarter before Jackson threw an 11-yard touchdown to tight end Mark Andrews.

Jackson, though, threw the pick with 4:24 left in the half, overthrowing Demarcus Robinson. It was the third interception for Bell in two weeks after he had two against the Dolphins last week.

Jackson has completed 10 of 17 passes for 87 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Devin Duvernay has two runs for 19 yards, four catches for 44 yards, a kickoff return for 15 yards and a punt return for 4 yards.

Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams was injured late in the first half, walking off under his own power after injuring what appeared to be his right knee. Swing tackle Hakeem Adeniji replaced him. Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who has been battling an ankle injury, spent a lot of time on the sideline during the first half.