Sunday Night Football: Justin Tucker’s last-play field goal delivers 19-17 win for Ravens

Getty Images

Joe Burrow scored on a quarterback sneak with 1:53 remaining to give the Bengals a 17-16 lead. It was too much time for Lamar Jackson and Justin Tucker.

Jackson drove the Ravens 50 yards in seven plays and Tucker did what Tucker does: He kicked a 43-yard field goal for the win.

Baltimore’s 19-17 victory ends the team’s five-game home losing streak. The Ravens moved to 3-2, while the Bengals fell to 2-3.

Burrow got a push from Mitchell Wilcox to made sure he got over the goal line and then celebrated in the end zone with Gronk-like spike. Evan McPherson‘s PAT was close as it went over the top of the upright but ruled good for a one-point Bengals lead.

The Ravens started at their own 25 after a touchback with 1:57 remaining and three timeouts. Jackson’s 19-yard run was the key play to get the Ravens in Tucker’s range.

The outcome could have been decided earlier in the night.

Baltimore settled for two red zone field goals. John Harbaugh made a tough decision with 9:46 remaining and holding a three-point lead, while facing a fourth-and-one at the Cincinnati 3. The Ravens tried to draw the Bengals offsides before calling on Tucker to kick a 25-yard field goal.

Tucker kicked a 37-yard field goal after the Ravens stalled at the Cincinnati 19 on their first drive.

Twice Jackson overthrew wide-open receivers, and Tylan Wallace and Devin Duvernay both would have scored walk-in touchdowns. Jackson completed 19 of 32 passes for 174 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He rushed for 58 yards on 12 carries.

Mark Andrews caught eight passes for 89 yards and a touchdown.

With 8:03 remaining, the Bengals turned the ball over on downs after going for it on fourth-and-goal at the 2. A shovel pass had no chance.

Burrow was 24-of-35 for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Hayden Hurst caught six passes for 53 yards and a touchdown. Joe Mixon rushed for 78 yards on 14 carries.