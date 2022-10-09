Taysom Hill leads Saints to 39-32 win over Seahawks

Getty Images

Taysom Hill has proven to be a useful piece for the Saints offense over the years and he may have had his biggest impact in Sunday’s win over the Seahawks.

Hill ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as the Saints moved to 2-3 with a 39-32 win. The third touchdown came on a 60-yard run in the fourth quarter a few plays after Seahawks rookie Ken Walker had put his team in the lead with a 69-yard touchdown.

A sack by Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis forced a quick punt on the next Seattle drive and they rode Alvin Kamara to a couple of first downs that ate up the Seahawks’ remaining timeouts. Kamara had 23 carries for 103 yards and his overall effort overshadowed a costly fumble in the first half.

Hill ran nine times for 112 yards overall and he hit tight end Adam Trautman for a 22-yard score in the third quarter. Andy Dalton was 16-of-24 for 187 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in his second start in place of the injured Jameis Winston.

Wide receiver Chris Olave was on the receiving end of that touchdown, but it was his final play of the day because he suffered a concussion when his head slammed into the ground on the catch. The Saints were playing without Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas as well, so the big days for Hill and Kamara were all the more welcome.

Geno Smith was 16-of-25 for 268 yards and three touchdowns for the Seahawks, but he took three sacks and 12 penalties helped to sink any momentum the Seahawks generated during the afternoon. They also lost running back Rashaad Penny to a leg injury in the second half as they fell to 2-3 on the year.

The Seahaws will be back home to face the Cardinals in Week Six while the Saints will stay in New Orleans to host the Bengals.