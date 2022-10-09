Teddy Bridgewater ruled out under concussion protocol

Posted by Josh Alper on October 9, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins v New York Jets
Getty Images

The Dolphins have lost quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Bridgewater went to the locker room with head and elbow injuries after taking a hit from Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner on the first play of the game. Bridgewater was initially called questionable to return, but the Dolphins have now ruled him out after a concussion evaluation.

The NFL and NFLPA announced changes to the concussion protocol for this Sunday’s game. The push for them began after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s injuries in Weeks Three and Four. Tagovailoa is inactive with a concussion this weekend.

Rookie Skylar Thompson is now at quarterback for Miami, who fell behind 12-0 on a Michael Carter touchdown to open the second quarter. They rebounded with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Raheem Mostert touchdown run that cut the deficit to five points.

Thompson is 6-of-10 for 27 yards in his first NFL action, but threw his first interception to Gardner later in the second quarter.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Teddy Bridgewater ruled out under concussion protocol

  2. Yeah it said he passed all concussion protocols. So they are basically not going to let anybody play as soon as any independent spotter says something.

  3. Now they are a but over the top. He passed every test and was not wobbly on his feet and the ruled him out. That could happen on every tackle.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.