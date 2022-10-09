Texans win ninth consecutive over Jaguars on Dameon Pierce’s touchdown run

Getty Images

The Jaguars look much improved, but they still can’t beat the Texans.

Houston beat Jacksonville for the ninth consecutive time, winning 13-6 in one of the uglier games of the season. The Jaguars have not beaten the Texans since December 2017.

It was the Texans’ first victory of the season as they moved to 1-3-1, while the Jaguars fell to 2-3.

The Jaguars reached midfield at the two-minute warning, but Trevor Lawrence threw four consecutive incompletions. Jacksonville forced a three-and-out and got the ball back with 41 seconds remaining and needing 87 yards.

They got to their own 47 with three seconds left before Lawrence’s Hail Mary was intercepted by Desmond King at the Houston 14 to end the game.

The Texans scored the game’s only touchdown on a 1-yard run by Dameon Pierce with 3:11 left. He set it up with a 20-yard run to the Jacksonville 20 that was Marshawn Lynch-esque as Pierce bowled over and bounced off Jaguars defenders.

Houston also got help from No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker, who was called for unnecessary roughness after the play was blown dead for his neutral zone infraction. He threw down Davis Mills despite the whistle.

Pierce finished with 99 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.

Mills completed 16 of 24 passes for 140 yards.

Lawrence went 25-of-47 for 286 yards as Jacksonville outgained Houston 422 yards to 248. He had two costly interceptions, including one in the end zone by rookie Derek Stingley after the Jaguars reached the Houston 7 early in the third quarter.