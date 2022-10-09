Titans grab 7-0 lead in Washington

Getty Images

The Titans are on the scoreboard first in Washington.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill hit running back Dontrell Hilliard with a 13-yard touchdown pass for the first points of Sunday’s game. Randy Bullock‘s extra point made it 7-0 Titans with just under four minutes to play in the first quarter.

The score came after the Titans offense got nothing going on their first two possessions. They gained 15 yards on eight plays, but the defense got them the ball back quickly by forcing a pair of three-and-outs on Washington.

Tannehill is now 5-of-8 for 64 yards, including a 24-yard play to Derrick Henry. Henry has 10 rushing yards on his first five carries.