Titans pick off Carson Wentz to hang on for 21-17 win

Getty Images

A pass interference penalty gave the Commanders the ball on the 2-yard-line with 19 seconds left and the Titans up 21-17, but the Commanders couldn’t finish the job.

Carson Wentz threw two incompletions that were near-interceptions and then got picked off by Titans linebacker David Long on a pass intended for running back J.D. McKissic. Time expired after a final kneeldown and the 21-17 win lifts the Titans to 3-2 on the season.

Derrick Henry ran 28 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Titans offensive attack on Sunday. Henry has now posted five touchdowns in his last four games as he picks up steam after a slow start to the season.

Ryan Tannehill was 15-of-25 for 181 yards and a touchdown pass to Dontrell Hilliard on a screen that the running back broke for a score. He was sacked five times by members of the Commanders defensive line, but avoided turnovers on a day when they didn’t have much margin for error.

Wentz couldn’t do the same, which makes going 25-of-37 for 359 yards and two touchdowns to wide receiver Dyami Brown on his other throws mean very little. The Commanders needed their quarterback to get the job done in the final moments and Wentz was not able to rise to the occasion.

The Commanders will be in Chicago next weekend and another loss will make it even harder for head coach Ron Rivera to continue pleading for patience. The Titans will have a bye before returning to action against the Colts in Week Seven.