Tom Brady throws for 256 yards in first half as Buccaneers lead 13-0

Getty Images

Tom Brady hit his hand on the team’s first drive when he went 0-for-3. Brady, who entered with right finger and right shoulder injures, has flexed his hand a few times.

But he has gone 24-of-30 since, passing for 256 yards.

The Buccaneers lead the Falcons 13-0 at halftime, but it could be even a wider margin.

Tampa Bay went 1-for-3 in the red zone, with their only touchdown coming on a 1-yard run by Leonard Fournette. They turned the ball over on downs at the Atlanta 15 when Fournette came up inches short on a fourth-down run, and Ryan Succop kicked a 21-yard field goal on fourth-and-goal at the 3-yard line.

The Bucs have 297 yards to Atlanta’s 89.

Marcus Mariota is 5-of-14 for 52 yards, but his receivers haven’t helped him with some costly drops. He also has run for 24 yards on two carries.

Younghoe Koo missed a 52-yard field goal with 20 seconds in the first half, and the Bucs took advantage of the field position for a Succop field goal of 44 yards on the final play of the half.

The Bucs have lost their past two games, and Brady has gone 20 years without losing three in a row. He is on his way to keeping that streak intact.