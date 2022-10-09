Tony Pollard runs in 57-yard touchdown, Cowboys lead 16-10

Getty Images

The Rams got an explosive play for a score with receiver Cooper Kupp‘s 75-yard touchdown, which gave them a 10-9 lead over the Cowboys.

It turned out to be a brief advantage.

Dallas running back Tony Pollard scored an answer with a 57-yard touchdown run to put Dallas back ahead 16-10.

Pollard was questionable for Sunday’s matchup after missing Friday’s practice with an illness. After that long run, it’s pretty clear he’s just fine.

The score came on Pollard’s second carry of the game. Ezekiel Elliott also has six carries for 27 yards.

Pollard now has two rushing touchdowns on the season.

But Dallas does have an injury concern on offense, as tight end Dalton Schultz is questionable to return with a knee injury.