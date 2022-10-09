Tyreek Hill is in a walking boot after suffering a foot injury

Posted by Mike Florio on October 9, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins v New York Jets
Getty Images

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill entered Sunday’s game with a quad injury. He exited with a foot injury.

PFT has confirmed that Hill is wearing a walking boot because of the injury.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the injury is not believed to be serious. That said, it’s serious enough for Hill to be wearing a boot.

Coach Mike McDaniel told reporters after the game that Hill’s foot was stepped on, late in the game.

Hill had seven catches for 47 yards and two carries for thirteen yards in Sunday’s 40-17 loss to the Jets.

The 3-2 Dolphins host the 4-1 Vikings next Sunday.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Tyreek Hill is in a walking boot after suffering a foot injury

  3. carpenterphx says:
    October 9, 2022 at 5:15 pm
    Injured his mouth? #karma

    ————————-

    I wonder if he’s still looking for that Bengals coach who he threatened to “come get.”

  4. More excuses. Here they come.

    Hill, Bridgewater and Tug are not part of the defense that gave up 40 points to the Jets.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.