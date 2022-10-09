Tyreek Hill is in a walking boot after suffering a foot injury

Getty Images

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill entered Sunday’s game with a quad injury. He exited with a foot injury.

PFT has confirmed that Hill is wearing a walking boot because of the injury.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the injury is not believed to be serious. That said, it’s serious enough for Hill to be wearing a boot.

Coach Mike McDaniel told reporters after the game that Hill’s foot was stepped on, late in the game.

Hill had seven catches for 47 yards and two carries for thirteen yards in Sunday’s 40-17 loss to the Jets.

The 3-2 Dolphins host the 4-1 Vikings next Sunday.