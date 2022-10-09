Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle are expected to play against Jets

Getty Images

The Dolphins will be starting Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback on Sunday and it looks like the team will have its top two wideouts in the lineup with him.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are both expected to play barring any issues during their warmups. Both players were listed as questionable on Friday.

Hill was added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant due to a quad injury and he was limited in practice again on Friday. Waddle was out of practice Wednesday with a groin injury before returning for a pair of limited sessions to close out the week.

Cornerback Xavien Howard (groin) and left tackle Terron Armstead (hip) were also listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report.