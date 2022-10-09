Vikings blow big lead, escape with win over Bears

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 9, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings nearly sleepwalked their way into an embarrassing loss to the Bears today, but a methodical fourth-quarter drive set up the game-winning score Minnesota needed to escape with a win.

The Vikings couldn’t have started any better: Kirk Cousins completed his first 17 passes, Justin Fields could do absolutely nothing, and the fans had barely settled into their seats when the score was 21-3 Vikings.

But then Cousins began to struggle, Fields began to make plays, and the next thing anyone knew, the Bears had a 22-21 lead in the fourth quarter.

Cousins, however, engineered a methodical drive late in the fourth quarter, culminating in Cousins taking it into the end zone himself on a quarterback sneak, then throwing to Justin Jefferson for the two-point conversion, giving the Vikings the 29-22 winning score.

Although Cousins couldn’t sustain that 17-for-17 start, he did have a solid game, completing 32 of 41 passes for 296 yards, with one touchdown, one interception and one sack.

Fields played his best game of the season, completing 15 of 21 passes for 208 yards with one touchdown, no interceptions, two sacks and 47 rushing yards. But on the Bears’ last drive, Fields completed a pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who had the ball stripped by Cameron Dantzler for the game-ending turnover.

18 responses to “Vikings blow big lead, escape with win over Bears

  1. The offence like last year is very streaky, unlike last year the team is managing to win in 1 score games…so far.

  5. Vike fan but I dont see them beating a good team. Fortunately they dont play many of those this year. Not sure, but pretty sure, Cousins only threw one pass into the end zone. Everything is short. Play-calling looks scared.

  6. Another game that shouldnt have been close, but what the heck, they’re 4-1. The offense and Kirk are what they are (good enough), but geez that D can be hard to watch sometimes.

  7. Calvin Hobbes says:
    October 9, 2022 at 4:04 pm
    Great game Bears. It’s tough for 11 of you to beat 18 of them

    ////////////////

    Giants 27 packers 22

  10. Our defense is so bad. We haven’t drafted a good defender since 2015. Cine and Booth are already injury busts. I’ve never seen a worse 4-1 team in my life.

  11. I’ve seen a lot of bad football under the Bears brand but that first quarter and a half may be the worst I’ve ever seen. The new coaches are pretty good at in game adjustments (and were again today), but they really need to step it up in terms of better gameplanning and having the team ready to go right out of the gate.

    As for the players, many are not that good and/or lack game experience and situational awareness. We need to see massive turnover of the roster next year especially on offense. If more than 1 or 2 of this year’s starting WRs and maybe 2 O Linemen are on next year’s roster then Ryan Poles hasn’t gone far enough. I see the Bears dropping the Thursday night game against Carson & the Commanders too. Washington is bad but at least they have playmakers and an experienced coach.

  12. Bears, Saints, Lions and a short-handed Packers…all weak teams. Games shouldnt have been close games, except maybe Packers (always tough games). Always start aggressive then b-hole tightens up.

  14. Ill disagree as they all played tough sans the Packers and they’re the best of the group of whom you mentioned..records arent everything!

  15. The Vikings aren’t good and they should pray to face the Bears every week. Field’s numbers can be celebrated as improvement, but he is still a long way off and showing issues you don’t want to see in an NFL QB. In the worst case scenario he doesn’t develop into a QB1… he can always play the Taysom Hill role.

  16. Vikings won, be a crybaby or be a classy fan..up to you. If it hurts that bad, take your hands off the keyboard for a change.

  17. Their wins are too close for most fans, but the Vikings learn, grow and improve every week. Barring injuries, they should make some noise in the playoffs.

    P.S. Maybe the packers can sneak in with a wildcard.

