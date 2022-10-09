Will Week Five bring a “best bets” bounce back?

Getty Images

I’ve been horrible this year with my three-per-week best bets. Horrible. As in 2-10 horrible. As in a pair of weeks with an 0-3 mark.

My official excuse is that I have a shoulder injury. The fallback is that I have a lot of shit going on.

Last week, even though I was 12-4 straight up and 9-7 against the spread, I was still under water with my best bets, going 1-2.

Today, I like my three picks. I also really like a six-team parlay that is suggested at the very end of the best-bets segments with Simms. (The picks are free, but you need to watch the video to get them.)

The six-team card had, at least check, +4700 odds at BetMGM. If you’re interested in playing along.

For me, there’s no skin in the game. Just pride. Or shame.