Aaron Rodgers on Odell Beckham Jr.: No need to comment until he’s healthy

Getty Images

As free-agent receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. continues to recover from a torn ACL that he suffered in the Super Bowl, interested teams should be thinking about making a move. Otherwise, someone else will.

One team that tried to make a move last year was the Packers. They didn’t get him, and Rodgers seemed to be satisfied by the mere effort to sign him.

This year, with Davante Adams gone, the Packers have even more reason to ponder adding OBJ to the mix. Rodgers was asked about the possibility after Sunday’s loss to the Giants.

“Well, first he’s not healthy yet, I don’t think,” Rodgers told reporters. “So I don’t really feel like there’s a need to comment until he’s healthy. But, you know, that’s really a question for Brian and his staff. I’m always gonna be for adding anybody to our squad who can help us win. Whether or not we need an OBJ, who knows? But I like the person, love the player. And just want him to be healthy, honestly. He’s been through a lot the last few years, and that’s the most important thing.”

While he may not be healthy enough to play, Beckham reportedly has been cleared for non-contact activities. Why wait until he’s fully cleared to play football? If a team wants him, they should go get him now. Before someone else does.

That’s eventually what it will come down to. The team that truly wants him and proves it to him will get him. Many assume that’s the Rams but, frankly, the Rams are currently a mess. Beckham would be better off looking elsewhere, if his goal is to play deep into the postseason and possibly in another Super Bowl.