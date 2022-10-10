Alex Smith: I couldn’t believe Ron Rivera drove the bus over Carson Wentz

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 10, 2022, 7:11 PM EDT
Los Angeles Rams v Washington Football Team
Getty Images

Alex Smith spent his final NFL season playing for Ron Rivera in Washington, and Smith had some harsh words for Rivera today in response to Rivera blaming the quarterback for his team being in last place.

Smith said on ESPN that Rivera should not have put all the blame on Carson Wentz, and that a head coach needs to recognize that it’s a team game and everyone shares the responsibility when the team falls short.

“I had a really hard time watching that,” Smith said. “When I heard it, I couldn’t believe it. I’m not here to defend Carson Wentz. He’s had a tumultuous career and ups and downs. But this is a defensive head coach that’s absolutely driving the bus over his quarterback.”

Smith noted that Washington’s defense and running game haven’t played particularly well, either, and so it’s unfair to suggest that it all falls on Wentz.

“The blame has got to be spread around,” Smith said. “This is a team sport. It is the ultimate team sport. How can a head coach stand up there in front of the media and utter one word, and it’s ‘quarterback’?”

Smith is right. Wentz has not played well this season, but he’s far from the only problem in Washington. And other teams find ways to succeed even without elite quarterback play: Just yesterday the Cowboys won their fourth straight game with Cooper Rush at quarterback, the Patriots won in a blowout with rookie third-stringer Bailey Zappe making his first career start, and the day’s highest-scoring game was played between offenses quarterbacked by Andy Dalton and Geno Smith. If other coaches can find ways to succeed with those quarterbacks, why can’t Rivera find a way to succeed with Wentz?

It wouldn’t be surprising if there are current Washington players who feel the same way Smith does. Rivera’s comments may not sit well in the Commanders’ locker room.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Alex Smith: I couldn’t believe Ron Rivera drove the bus over Carson Wentz

  1. Rivera didnt do himself any favors here. I could see Snyder cutting the coach loose as a way to demonstrate that he puts players first.

  4. Riviera’s not wrong, Wentz is not a reliable starter. The thing is everyone knew that already when Football Team traded for him so it’s really no excuse.

  7. Watching his backup Nick Foles take the Philadelphia Eagles to and win the super bowl(and subsequent SB MVP) completely broke Carson Wentz. Hasn’t been the same since.

  8. Alex Smith has a lot of room to talk. I’ve never seen a player throw a coach under the bus the way Smith did with Andy Reid. That had a lot to do with the criticism Andy had to endure. And listen to him throwing all defensive head coaches under the bus. Alex Smith has exactly two career playoff wins, but you’d think he’s won four super bowls by the way he talks about himself.

  9. Wentz is who we thought he was! Why did you sign him Rivera?? He’ll be the next coach to get shown the door.

  11. Rivera sounds like a guy looking for a scapegoat to avoid all the criticism he deserves for being a terrible head coach. He should get fired next.

  13. People forget how incredibly hard it is to build a winning NFL team. Everything has to come together at the same time, the right coach, the right QB, the right GM, the right owner. Injuries can ruin a season in one game. Sometime coaches hang around to long on past achievements, sometimes you blow your draft year after year. If Carson Wentz is the sole problem you’re team is losing then show what a genius you are and coach him up or play somebody else, you’re the guy in charge.

  15. Outside of a herculean season by Newton and a ride to the SB, Riverboat has been a wretched coach for two franchises. He ruins quarterbacks and grinds his players into the ground.

  16. As a Cowboys fan in Texas I watch almost every game.
    I had to turn that one off. I thought the name and uniforms of the Commanders was pathetic. It was like some arena football team.

  17. It’s wild anyone would waste their breath to defend Wentz. Good teammmates and players don’t end up on their 3rd team in 3 years.

  18. What kind of coach throws his starting QB under the bus like that? Good lord its time to clean house in Washington

  19. But this is a defensive head coach that’s absolutely driving the bus over his quarterback.

    ======================

    He then put the bus in reverse and drove over him again. Seriously though, Wentz will only get backup jobs from here on out which can be a long an profitable career.

    That being said Rivera sounds like he knows he’s on his way out.

  21. Ron Rivera is in his 12th season and has…three winning seasons. I wish the media covered him as sharply as they do other coaching failures.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.