Bears activate N’Keal Harry to active roster

The Bears activated veteran receiver N'Keal Harry off injured reserve Monday, the team announced.

Harry injured his ankle Aug. 6 in practice, and the Bears placed him on injured reserve Sept. 1. He returned to practice last week, beginning a 21-day window to add him to the active roster.

He is expected to make his Bears’ debut on Sunday against the Commanders.

The Bears acquired Harry on July 13 in a trade with the Patriots, giving up a 2024 seventh-round draft selection.

Harry, the 32nd overall selection in 2019, has appeared in 33 NFL games with 18 starts over three seasons. He has 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns.

Justin Fields was asked last week what Harry will bring to the team’s offense.

“He would be a good matchup for smaller DBs,” Fields said, via Larry Mayer of the team website. “One on one, especially red zone, just throwing up a jump ball to him, that’s one of the things he does really well. So just being able to throw more 50-50 balls.”