Bengals activate Khalid Kareem back to active roster from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Bengals returned defensive end Khalid Kareem to the active roster from injured reserve, the team announced Monday.

Kareem went on short-term injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Sept. 1. The Bengals designated him for return Oct. 5 when he returned to practice.

Kareem, a fifth-round selection in 2020, appeared in seven games last season with one start. He picked up nine total tackles with one tackle for loss and a pair of quarterback hits. He also had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

He played in all 16 games as a rookie and made 19 tackles and a sack.