Bengals activate Khalid Kareem back to active roster from injured reserve

Posted by Charean Williams on October 10, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT
The Bengals returned defensive end Khalid Kareem to the active roster from injured reserve, the team announced Monday.

Kareem went on short-term injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Sept. 1. The Bengals designated him for return Oct. 5 when he returned to practice.

Kareem, a fifth-round selection in 2020, appeared in seven games last season with one start. He picked up nine total tackles with one tackle for loss and a pair of quarterback hits. He also had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

He played in all 16 games as a rookie and made 19 tackles and a sack.

