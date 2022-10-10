Broncos sign Kendall Hinton to active roster, place three on injured reserve

Getty Images

Broncos receiver Kendall Hinton has used up his elevations from the practice squad, so the team is adding him to the active roster.

NFL rules allow a maximum of three standard elevations from the practice squad.

Hinton played Weeks 2-4, seeing action on 117 offensive snaps as the Broncos used him as their third receiver behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Hinton was inactive Thursday night.

He has four catches for 86 yards this season.

The Broncos also placed three players on injured reserve Monday. Left tackle Garett Bolles (right leg) and cornerback Ronald Darby (left knee) have season-ending injuries. Long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (wrist) will have to miss at least the next four games before returning.

The Broncos have two open spots on their 53-player roster.

Denver also signed linebacker Harvey Langi to the practice squad and released tight end Dominique Dafney from the practice squad.

In his career, Langi has appeared in 40 career games, starting 10. He has totaled 80 career tackles and most recently appeared in two games for the Patriots as a special teams contributor in 2022.