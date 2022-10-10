Browns, Falcons announce Deion Jones trade

Getty Images

The Browns and Falcons have made it official, with the teams announcing Cleveland has acquired linebacker Deion Jones from Atlanta on Monday morning.

The Falcons will receive a sixth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for Jones and a seventh-round pick in 2024.

“Our goal in every decision is to improve our organization for the long term and we believe today’s agreement does just that,” Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot said in a statement. “We are constantly churning the roster, looking at every single position and how we can improve the overall team, which is a 365-days-a-year process our entire football operation is focused on. We thank Deion for the impact he has had over his seven seasons in Atlanta and wish him the best on his career.”

Jones was a second-round pick for the Falcons in 2016 and made the Pro Bowl in his second season. He hasn’t played yet this year while recovering from shoulder surgery. But he is eligible to be designated to return and come off injured reserve.

When healthy, Jones should be able to help a Browns defense that has struggled mightily in 2022. The unit recently lost starting middle linebacker Anthony Walker for the season with a torn quad.