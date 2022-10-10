Browns waive Miller Forristall, cut Josh Rosen from practice squad

Getty Images

The Browns picked up linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Falcons on Monday and that meant they needed to clear a roster spot for the new member of the team.

They did so by waiving tight end Miller Forristall. Forristall opened this season on the practice squad and he was signed to the active roster on October 1.

Forristall appeared in two games for the Browns this season, but he was inactive for Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. He also appeared in two games last season and he’s seen most of his playing time on special teams.

In addition to that cut, the Browns also announced that they released quarterback Josh Rosen from the practice squad. Rosen initially signed with the Browns in July and returned to the practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster.