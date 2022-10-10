Buccaneers cut Kenny Young

Getty Images

The Buccaneers released linebacker Kenny Young on Monday, the team announced.

Young originally signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad on Sept. 5. The team signed him to the active roster Sept. 21.

He appeared in four games for Tampa Bay this season, playing 70 snaps on special teams.

Young spent the offseason program and training camp with the Raiders, signing with Las Vegas in May. Las Vegas released him Aug. 18.

The Ravens drafted Young in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. He was traded to the Rams in the middle of the 2019 season as part of the deal for Baltimore to acquire cornerback Marcus Peters. Los Angeles then traded him to Denver last October.

Last year, Young recorded 75 total tackles with two sacks, six tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in 13 games between the Rams and Broncos.