Dan Campbell: I believe we hit rock bottom in Sunday’s loss

Posted by Josh Alper on October 10, 2022, 9:13 AM EDT
The Lions came into Sunday’s game against the Patriots with a 1-3 record, but there were hopeful signs about the team’s trajectory despite the losing record.

Such signs were nowhere to be found in New England, however. The Lions gave up 176 rushing yards, failed to pressure third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe into making mistakes, and failed to score any points of their own in a 29-0 loss.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell made no attempt to find bright spots about the way his team played when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“Look, you just you be honest with them. You tell them exactly what it is. To me, it’s about as bad as it gets. This is the worst. This is where we’re at. And sometimes, it’s going to get bad before it gets better,” Campbell said, via John Maakaron of SI.com. “And, I believe we hit rock bottom. So now, the only place to go is back up.”

Seasoned Lions fans might disagree with Campbell’s take that things are darkest before the dawn because they’ve seen a lot of lows fail to be followed by good moments. This year’s bid to change that around will pause for a bye this week and the Lions will try for a better performance against the Cowboys in Week Seven.

  1. The Pats defense was great against the Lions. It will be interesting to see how they handle the Bills

  3. Having multiple injuries to the same position (defensive backfield) is always a challenge, but unable to make any of the six fourth down conversions was the killer.

  4. I believe that yesterday marked the beginning of the end for the Dan Campbell era. Coach Campbell is not a dumb guy but he continues to make poor decisions that keep costing his team opportunities to win. It is his passion for the game that elevates his team’s level of effort and yet it is his uncontrolled passion that keeps undermining his judgment in key situations. Those who have been sadly following this team for decades can recognize the all too familiar pattern: A new head coach will be hired that is the exact opposite of the last head coach and the fans will be brimming with hope. That hope will temporarily be stoked until splashed with several hard doses of reality and the team will begin its downward spiral. The fans will recognize the futility of the new regime, the media will recognize that futility of the new regime but ownership will keep the coach around for an extra two years before hiring the exact opposite kind of coach.

  8. Campbell is just another rock at the bottom of the quarry. Terrible game time decisions. He’s just another failure going through the turnstile known as failed coaches for Detroit.

  9. The Lions are always doing the wrong thing since the beginning. Wonder where they would be now if they never fired Caldwell? The guy had a winning record and they fired him for zero cause. 5 year deal for Campbell and I don’t think he’s the answer it almost looks like the team is ignoring his stuff already.

  10. It’s because you’re a blockhead coach and BB isn’t. You got a rope-a-doped. NE set an NFL record for 4th down stops as well.

    NE’s D dismantled the highest scoring offense in football and they have stars all over the field in Dugger, Meyers, Stevenson and now Jack Jones.

    Warnings were out.

