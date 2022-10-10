Dan Campbell: I believe we hit rock bottom in Sunday’s loss

Getty Images

The Lions came into Sunday’s game against the Patriots with a 1-3 record, but there were hopeful signs about the team’s trajectory despite the losing record.

Such signs were nowhere to be found in New England, however. The Lions gave up 176 rushing yards, failed to pressure third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe into making mistakes, and failed to score any points of their own in a 29-0 loss.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell made no attempt to find bright spots about the way his team played when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“Look, you just you be honest with them. You tell them exactly what it is. To me, it’s about as bad as it gets. This is the worst. This is where we’re at. And sometimes, it’s going to get bad before it gets better,” Campbell said, via John Maakaron of SI.com. “And, I believe we hit rock bottom. So now, the only place to go is back up.”

Seasoned Lions fans might disagree with Campbell’s take that things are darkest before the dawn because they’ve seen a lot of lows fail to be followed by good moments. This year’s bid to change that around will pause for a bye this week and the Lions will try for a better performance against the Cowboys in Week Seven.