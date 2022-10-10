Davante Adams shoves man to ground on way to locker room

Posted by Mike Florio on October 10, 2022, 11:48 PM EDT
Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs
Raiders receiver Davante Adams was visibly frustrated with the outcome of Monday night’s game. He allowed his frustration to get the better of him.

While heading toward the tunnel after the 30-29 loss to the Chiefs, Adams shoved to the ground a man carrying a piece of equipment. The man crossed Adams’s path, and Adams gave him a two-handed shoved to the ground.

He didn’t seem to be injured, but it’s surely not the kind of thing the league will condone.

Adams had a huge night, with two touchdowns and 124 receiving yards on only three catches. But a third-down catch that would have put the Raiders in position for a potential game-winning field was deemed via replay review to be incomplete. Then, on fourth down, Adams and teammate Hunter Renfrow collided, preventing Adams from having an opportunity to try to catch the ball. Adams slammed his helmet to the ground after leaving the field.

7 responses to “Davante Adams shoves man to ground on way to locker room

  3. Looks like self defense to me. Man clearly comes at Adams with a heavy metal appartatus of some type.

  5. Wow. Funny how playing for a “worse” team changes things.
    Never saw him do anything like that in the past, and I hope he & the Raiders get things going soon.

  6. What was he expecting going to Carr from Rogers? By the way what is with all these coaches making the stupidest decisions. Kick the extra point. Seriously, this and teams not kicking fg’s and going for it on fourth down all the time. These coaches are losing way too many games. Coach like a fan and you’ll be sitting with them next year.

  7. Needs to be a suspension. It’s one thing mixing it up with other players but hitting staff/workers needs to be a severe penalty.

