Davante Adams shoves man to ground on way to locker room

Raiders receiver Davante Adams was visibly frustrated with the outcome of Monday night’s game. He allowed his frustration to get the better of him.

While heading toward the tunnel after the 30-29 loss to the Chiefs, Adams shoved to the ground a man carrying a piece of equipment. The man crossed Adams’s path, and Adams gave him a two-handed shoved to the ground.

He didn’t seem to be injured, but it’s surely not the kind of thing the league will condone.

Adams had a huge night, with two touchdowns and 124 receiving yards on only three catches. But a third-down catch that would have put the Raiders in position for a potential game-winning field was deemed via replay review to be incomplete. Then, on fourth down, Adams and teammate Hunter Renfrow collided, preventing Adams from having an opportunity to try to catch the ball. Adams slammed his helmet to the ground after leaving the field.