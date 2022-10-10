David Edwards back in concussion protocol

Getty Images

Rams left guard David Edwards reported concussion-like symptoms Oct. 1, entered concussion protocol and did not play two days later in Monday Night Football.

Edwards returned Sunday against the Cowboys but played only 53 of 65 offensive snaps.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Edwards is back in concussion protocol.

Edwards’ injury came with 11:57 remaining in the fourth quarter during a collision in the backfield. He was replaced by Bobby Evans, who started when Edwards was in concussion protocol in Week 4.

If Edwards can’t go this week against the Panthers, which seems likely, Evans could get his 10th career start.

“We’re working through that right now,” McVay said.