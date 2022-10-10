David Tepper: “Premature” to ask if Scott Fitterer will be G.M. in 2023

Getty Images

The Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday and owner David Tepper said at a press conference that it is premature to start talking about what the team will be looking for in their next head coach.

Rhule used the same word when it came to discussing General Manager Scott Fitterer’s future with the team. Tepper gave no indication that there is any thought of making a change right now, but he said that any discussion about 2023 will have to wait.

“It’s a little premature to ask those questions. Scott is our G.M.,” Tepper said.

Tepper did say that he wants to see “better balance” between the head coach and G.M. as the team moves forward. Rhule was on the job a year before Fitterer was fired and the coach had a heavy hand in the personnel department, so Tepper’s words suggest they’ll go with a different approach in the future.