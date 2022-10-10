David Tepper sensed “lost intensity” from Panthers in Sunday’s loss

Getty Images

Panthers owner David Tepper fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday after watching the team go 11-27 since Rhule was hired ahead of the 2020 season.

Tepper was asked at a press conference about why he decided to make a change five games into the season after opting to bring Rhule back for a third year. Tepper said that he felt the team had made some progress but “can’t get over the hump” and said “ultimately I felt like this was the time” to make a change.

He was then asked if Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to the 49ers in front of a crowd that seemed slanted toward the road team was a major factor in the call.

“There’s numerous reasons why you make a decision. Might have been a little bit of lost intensity on the field yesterday, which was different from the first four games,” Tepper said.

Rhule lasted 38 games and Tepper said that if you asked fans they would say “I was ridiculously patient” before deciding to fire Rhule. Tepper and the fans will be hoping that his next hire lasts a lot longer in the head coaching job.