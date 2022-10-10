David Tepper: Steve Wilks could be Panthers’ head coach “if he does an incredible job”

Getty Images

The Panthers have appointed Steve Wilks as their interim head coach after firing Matt Rhule today, and Wilks has a chance to become the head coach on a permanent basis — but Panthers owner David Tepper suggested that Wilks won’t have an easy path to the job.

“He’s in a position to be in consideration for that position,” Tepper said of Wilks. “I had a talk with Steve, no promises were made, but if he does an incredible job, he has to be in consideration.”

That sounds like a fairly high bar has been set for Wilks to earn the job on a permanent basis. What would constitute “an incredible job” with the current Panthers roster? Tepper didn’t say, but the Panthers are one of the worst teams in the NFL right now, so it won’t be easy for Wilks to get “incredible” results.

Tepper said that Wilks was the clear choice among Rhule’s assistants for the interim job.

“Steve is a leader of men,” Tepper said. “He has experience as a head coach, and I thought he’s the best candidate in the building for that role.”

Wilks has one previous season as an NFL head coach, going 3-13 with the Cardinals in 2018.