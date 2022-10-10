David Tepper was wise to not delay the inevitable with Matt Rhule

October 10, 2022
Plenty of successful businesspeople can’t quite figure out how to run a successful football team. Some business principles, however, translate very well to football.

Case in point — when you know that you’re going to move on from a key employee, there’s no reason to delay the inevitable.

That’s what Panthers owner David Tepper has done. He decided that coach Matt Rhule would eventually be fired, so Tepper did it now.

Beyond the obvious fact that there’s no reason to wait, the move puts Rhule immediately in play for one of the various head-coaching jobs that will be available at the college level. With the Panthers getting a dollar-for-dollar credit against Rhule’s buyout on what he makes elsewhere, it’s in Tepper’s financial interests to put Rhule in position to have a land rush for his services.

There likely will be one. He’s been excellent at the college level. At the NFL level, like so many other great college coaches, not so much.

By making the move now, it means not as much of Tepper’s money will be going to Rhule in the form of a buyout.

  1. Sean Payton’s already the top candidate. & Jerruh and Ross seem like theyre missing out on their shot. Good teams get better while bad teams keep getting worse.

  2. “Wise” and “David Tepper” probably shouldn’t go in the same sentence after the Rhule disaster. Tepper gave him a 7 year contract based on nothing.

  4. You don’t hire a college coach as an NFL HC because he was successful at Temple, dumb hire to begin with.

  5. Both parties signed the contract. You’re gonna have to pay the guy either way and you’ve got plenty of money to do so. Swallow your pride, bite the bullet and cut bait with 10 games left in the season. If you’re lucky you can use the time to lay the foundation for next year. Though the guy that’s interim is just as useless IMO.

  6. Rhule being sent back to coach at the College level is not a terrible thing – some great & very good college coaches failed miserably in the NFL.
    Spurrier & Saban are top of that heap!

  7. Does he have special language in his contract that gets the panthers off the hook for his contract? I was under the understanding that all coaches contracts are guaranteed and the team was responsible for the remainder. There isn’t a cap for coaches so it’s never stopped an owner from moving on… pretty sure the lions were still paying Patricia yesterday when he took us to the wood shed?

  8. The 49ers would have basically given away Jimmy Garappolo to the Panthers during the offseason which would have saved Ruhle’s job. Instead, he decided Baker Mayfield was a better option. Go figure.

  11. I remember when both the Jets and Giants missed out on Rhule and took huge heat for it.

    The reality is, you never know-many great coaches do not work out in their first NFL coaching job.

    That being said, Jets hired Gase and Giants hired Joe Judge, but…at least both seem happy with the latest staff they have hired!

    Is Tepper going to hire Sean Payton or bring back Ron Rivera?

  12. Same logic should be used by the Bronco’s ownership group. Hackett is gone at the end of year, why not do it now.

  14. Dumb contract at time for unproven guy, length and $ were crazy. Sometimes what appears so is true.

  15. Honestly makes you respect a guy like Kliff Kingsbury. He’s done better than Meyer, Rhule and others from the college ranks with bigger and better pedigrees and really with less budget and some would argue less talent at Arizona.

  18. Rhule could do a move like Jon Gruden did when he was fired by the Bucs, work in TV/radio and collect every penny from Mr.Tepper. Then when all the money is paid out then look for a college job.

  19. He was a terrible over reach when they hired the guy who had a losing record in college when he coached. THey need a complete re-start including of course at QB.

