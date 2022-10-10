Deonte Harty suffered turf toe injury on Sunday

Getty Images

The Saints beat the Seahawks on Sunday, but they may be without one of their key special teams players going forward.

According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, receiver/returner Deonte Harty suffered a turf toe injury during the game.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media adds that Harty will seek a second opinion. But Harty appears likely to miss significant time, if not the rest of the 2022 season.

Harty missed Week Three with a foot injury. He has caught two passes for 13 yards, averaged 22.8 yards on kick returns, and 2.7 yards on three punt returns this season.

Harty entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019 with New Orleans. He was given a second-round tender as a restricted free agent in March.

Last season, Harty caught 36 passes or 570 yards with three TDs.