Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence is going to get better

After back-to-back wins left them with a 2-1 record, buzz around the Jaguars was all positive.

That was particularly true of the chatter about quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He threw for 497 yards and five touchdowns without turning the ball over in either game, which was exactly the kind of play that the Jaguars expected when they took Lawrence with the first overall pick in 2021.

Lawrence has slipped the last two weeks, however. He turned the ball over five times in a Week Four loss to the Eagles and then threw two interceptions without leading the Jaguars to a touchdown in Sunday’s 13-6 loss to the Texans.

After the game, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said the drop in production has not been accompanied by a lack of confidence in Lawrence’s future.

“He’s going to get better,” Pederson said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “He’s going to get better. I’m not worried about that at all. We have a lot of faith and trust in him and he can definitely do the job. We’ve seen it this season. We’ve just got to keep working on it.”

Lawrence will try to get back on track against the Colts in Week Six and anything other than a total rebound will make it hard for the Jaguars to get back to their winning ways.