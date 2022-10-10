Former Vikings offensive tackle Frank Youso dies at 86

Getty Images

Frank Youso, the first player signed by the Vikings in team history, died Saturday in International Falls, Minnesota. He was 86.

The team announced Youso’s death Monday.

He was a star at the University of Minnesota before the Giants selected him in the second round of the 1958 draft. He played with the Giants from 1958-60, and after they released him, Youso became the first player to sign with the expansion Vikings in 1961.

Youso started at right tackle in the Vikings’ first game, a 37-13 victory over the Bears on Sept. 17, 1961.

He played with the Vikings two seasons before finishing his career in the AFL with the Raiders from 1963-65.

Youso appeared in 92 games with 80 starts in his professional career.

After his retirement, Youso and his wife, Evelyn, owned and operated Pinecrest Lodge on Lake Kabetogama and Northland Motor Court in International Falls.