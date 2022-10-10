Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott is our guy, it’s nice that Cooper Rush has made people wonder

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has raised eyebrows with comments hinting that he’d like to see Cooper Rush create a quarterback dilemma by playing well while Dak Prescott is injured. After the Cowboys won their fourth straight game with Rush at quarterback on Sunday, Jones again discussed the matter, while insisting that there’s no quarterback controversy.

“Dak is the No. 1 quarterback, Dak is our guy,” Jones said, via the Star-Telegram. “But isn’t it great that somebody came in and played well enough so that we can ask that question? That’s my point.”

Jones said he isn’t sure whether it will be Rush or Prescott starting on Sunday night against the Eagles.

“Dak is going to get better this week,” Jones said. “I have no idea whether he’ll line up against Philadelphia, but he’ll get better. And what’s inspirational here is that we’ve got a lot of good players here that didn’t play today that we’ve got help on the way with. Cooper Rush and the Dak Prescott syndrome, so to speak, is a fingerprint of this team.”

The Cowboys are now 5-0 in Rush’s five career starts, with Rush stepping in for Prescott and winning one game last season, and winning four since Prescott went down in Week One of this season.