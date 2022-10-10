Justin Jefferson: Personal accolades are great, but we’re trying to win

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson posted another big day in Sunday’s 29-22 win over the Bears.

Jefferson had a career-high 12 catches for 154 yards in the victory and he now has 40 catches for a league-high 547 yards on the season. He also has 236 catches for his career, which breaks Randy Moss’ franchise record for the most catches through a player’s first three seasons.

The fact that he’s set that record with 12 games left to play in the season is a testament to how prolific Jefferson has been since entering the league. After the game, Jefferson said he’s trying to match the kind of impact Moss had on the game while also keeping the 4-1 Vikings on the winning side of the scoreboard.

“I’m trying to be like him,” Jefferson said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “It’s definitely great to have the seasons I’ve been having but, you know, we got to get to that playoffs, get to that Super Bowl. That’s the main goal of our season. Not the accolades and not the touchdowns and all that.”

The NFL record for most catches through three seasons is 321 and it’s held by Michael Thomas. Jefferson is currently on pace to break that record and the Vikings’ 4-1 record is a good argument for the impact he’s having on winning games.