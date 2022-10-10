Kevin Stefanski: It’s my responsibility to get defense fixed

Getty Images

The Browns made a trade to bolster their defense after Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, but the arrival of linebacker Deion Jones is unlikely to fix all that’s wrong in Cleveland.

After giving up 202 rushing yards to the Falcons in Week Four, the Browns were gashed for 238 more by the Chargers in Sunday’s 30-28 loss. Defensive end Myles Garrett said that the defenders need to “really take pride” in their jobs in order for the Browns to get the kind of results they want on that side of the ball.

On Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski echoed the need for the team to turn things around but said that there needs to be less talk about what’s wrong and more action to correct it.

“It is my responsibility to get this fixed,” Stefanski said, via 92.3 The Fan. “I do know this, I’ve seen these players, these coaches, this group play winning football. We’ve got to go do it. Very easy for me to say it, us to say it . . . we’ve got to go do it.”

The Browns have lost their last two games by a total of five points, so they’re not getting blown out despite their inability to slow down opposing run games. That could mean minor improvements will bear fruit in the win column, but, as Stefanski said, making them is easier said than done.