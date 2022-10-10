Kevin Stefanski on Deshaun Watson: We’ll work through what we’re allowed to do with him

Getty Images

Deshaun Watson is officially back in the building.

While the Browns quarterback is not eligible to play until the team’s Week 13 matchup against Houston and not eligible to practice until Nov. 14, Watson is now able to attend meetings and receive treatment at the facility.

In his Monday news conference, head coach Kevin Stefanski said he saw Watson in the building that morning for the first time since the quarterback’s suspension began in late August.

“We’ll work through what we’re allowed to do with him for the foreseeable future,” Stefanski said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I believe he’s in the meeting rooms with our guys and he’s in there with the guys right now, which is great for him and us to have him back with his teammates. I know he can’t be out on the field and working out just yet with guys, so we’ll just take that one day by day.”

Watson is set to be reinstated on Nov. 28, subject to his compliance with the NFL’s treatment mandate.

“He’s in a good spot,” Stefanski said. “I think he worked real hard, was in town working locally, making sure he was staying on top of it physically. Now he just has to catch up a little bit in the meeting room.”

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported over the weekend that Watson is expected to start when he is eligible, no matter how quarterback Jacoby Brissett performs over the next several weeks.