Lions waive Maurice Alexander

USA TODAY Sports

The Lions have made a move at receiver at the start of their bye week.

Detroit announced the club has waived Maurice Alexander.

Alexander was signed from Detroit’s practice squad to its active roster late last week. He initially joined the Lions in August after playing for the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars.

Alexander has appeared in a pair of games this season, averaging 25.8 yards per return on five kickoffs.

Detroit receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark have been dealing with injuries over the last few weeks, but are likely to be healthier after the Week Six bye.