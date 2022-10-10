Marcus Williams to miss “significant” time with dislocated wrist

Getty Images

The Ravens were able to outlast the Bengals for a win on Sunday night, but they lost safety Marcus Williams to a serious injury on the way to the 19-17 victory.

Williams left the game after hurting his wrist at the end of the first half and he did not return to the contest. After the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh delivered an update on his condition.

Harbaugh said in his postgame press conference that Williams dislocated his wrist and that he will miss a “significant” amount of time because of the injury. Geno Stone stepped into the lineup in Williams’ place on Sunday night.

Williams signed with the Ravens this offseason after spending his first five seasons with the Saints. He has 33 tackles, three interceptions, and a fumble recovery this season.