Matt Adams estimated as non-participant in Monday’s walkthrough

Bears linebacker Matt Adams returned to action Sunday after missing two games with a hamstring injury. He played four defensive snaps and 17 on special teams before injuring a calf.

The Bears play the Commanders on Thursday night, so they had to release an estimated practice report Monday. They list Adams as a non-participant.

Adams made one tackle Sunday and has seven in three games this season.

Joe Thomas and Jack Sanborn could see increased snaps in Adams’ absence.

Defensive backs Jaylon Johnson (quad) and Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) were estimated to be full participants as the Bears held a walkthrough Monday.

