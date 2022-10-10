Mike McCarthy: Micah Parsons’ groin injury is getting better

Getty Images

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was clearly bothered by a groin injury during Sunday’s 22-10 road win over the Rams, but that didn’t stop him from providing the team with another standout performance.

Parsons had five tackles, two sacks, three quarterback hits, and a forced fumble to help lead the team to their fourth straight victory. On Monday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that he thought Parsons was “impactful” in the win and said that the groin injury is “getting better.”

McCarthy said he didn’t know if Parsons will be able to practice on Wednesday, but one would imagine that the Cowboys will take it as easy as possible with Parsons during the week in order to ensure he’s well enough to play against the Eagles next Sunday night.

Parsons currently leads the league with six sacks and adding to that total next week would benefit the Cowboys bid to be the first team to beat the Eagles this season.