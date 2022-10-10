Monday Night Football: Chiefs hold off Raiders 30-29 in thriller

October 10, 2022
The Chiefs rallied from an early 17-0 deficit, overcame a controversial roughing the passer penalty and held off the Raiders 30-29 on Monday Night Football.

It was the Chiefs’ fourth consecutive victory over the Raiders.

Kansas City moved to 4-1, and Las Vegas fell to 1-4.

The back-and-forth game was one of the most entertaining of the season as the teams combined for 746 yards. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scored a career-best four touchdowns, while Raiders running back Josh Jacobs ran for a career-high 154 yards and Raiders receiver Davante Adams caught touchdown passes of 58 and 48 yards.

The Chiefs took their first lead with 3:20 remaining in the third quarter on Kelce’s third touchdown and never relinquished it.

The Raiders had a chance to tie with 4:27 left in the fourth quarter after Derek Carr threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Adams, who beat Bryan Cook and Jaylen Watson. Josh McDaniels, though, chose to go for two, and Jacobs was stopped just short of the goal line to keep the Chiefs in the lead, 30-29.

The Raiders stopped the Chiefs and forced a punt, getting the ball back with 2:29 left. Analytics said the Chiefs should have gone for it on fourth-and-three at the Las Vegas 46, but they won anyway.

The Raiders gained 39 yards before Adams caught what initially was ruled a 15-yard gain to the Kansas City 39. Replay overturned it with Adams failing to get his left foot down after securing the ball. That set up a fourth-and-one at the Las Vegas 46, and Carr’s pass fell incomplete after Adams and Hunter Renfrow collided.

The game was not without controversy.

In the first half, Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones sacked Carr on third-and-eight at the Las Vegas 46 with 1:07 remaining in the half. Jones knocked the ball loose and pulled it in as he was going down. He braced his fall with his left hand, keeping his entire body weight off Carr but was flagged for roughing anyway. The Raiders ended up with a field goal out of the drive.

The Chiefs made the most of their second chance in the second half. The Raiders stopped Kansas City and Matthew Wright missed a 37-yard field goal, but Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce was called for defensive holding on the field goal attempt. It gave the Chiefs an automatic first down, extending the drive, and Kelce scored his fourth touchdown on a 1-yard reception.

Kelce’s other three scores covered 1, 4 and 8 yards.

Mahomes completed 29 of 43 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns, and Carr was 19-of-30 for 241 yards and two touchdowns.

34 responses to “Monday Night Football: Chiefs hold off Raiders 30-29 in thriller

  1. “Controversial roughing call against the chiefs that everyone is talking about.

    No talk of the “defensive holding” a missed FG to give the Chiefs a fresh set of downs inside the red zone that immediately leads to a late 4th quarter touchdown.

    The holding call was an offensive lineman got a rusher off balance and the rusher holds onto him to avoid falling backwards….

    Joe Buck and Troy Aikman replay it and didn’t even see where the penalty could have been. Never seen that in my lifetime of watching football.

    How many 10’s of millions in revenue was the NFL about to lose if the Chiefs fell to 3-2?

    Analytics loses another game.

    Davante Adams has been eating Russell Wilson’s cooking….

  2. Im gutted, you play to win the game so im not mad at the 2 point decision. We had a chance and like the entire season so far we fall short at the last second. These less than 4 point losses are so brutal. I personally think Davante caught the ball with one hand but i get the ruling, thats my only real gripe about the last drive besides maybe a poor playcall per-usual to convert. GG cheifs fans.

  3. Mark Davis should be on the phone right now begging Bisaccia to come back. Why in the world did they let him go?

  6. ANALYTICS ladies and gentleman. “Statistics”‘I mean Las Vegas casinos, say go for the win…

    Common sense says take the points, tie the game up.

    In the super bowl against the falcons, my patriots took the field goal at the end of the half down 21-0. Fellow patriot fans RIPPED belichick claiming we needed touchdowns.

    Belichick said, take the points in front of you. Guess what?! That field goal ended up being a huge factor down the line.

  9. Any other doubters have to be convinced that Kelce is the best pass catching TE ever at this point. This whole season he has been the focus of defenses and still gets open time after time. Not to mention his YAC, unbelievable. There are other TEs who maybe more physically gifted but they can’t stay healthy. So it’s no contest.

  11. Adams had both the toes down……not sure why they even have camera reviews if they aren’t going to look at them. Btw , not a raiders fan but let’s keep the games on the up N up.

  12. I think it was a totally stupid decision for the Raiders to go for 2 rather than tie the game at 30-30 with the extra point. If that was analytics, then throw analytics away. How about some common sense instead?

  15. McDaniels is Nathaniel Hackett Jr. Going for 2.
    He’ll be back in New England within 2 years.

  16. Adams should face some sort of discipline for pushing the camera guy to the ground. Take the loss like a man…

  19. This was a devastating loss for the Raiders.

    And after what Adams did to that cameraman, he’s gonna get suspended.

    And the Raiders season will be over.

  20. That 2 point conversion attempt was the worst call ever. Take tge tie and hope u get the ball in OT first.

  21. Did you guys see Davante Adams shove a cameraman down to the ground? Wow. What a tough dude. No wonder Green Bay didn’t want him around. Any time a team lets a good player walk out the door, there’s a good reason. I’ve been hearing it. Now I’m seeing it.

  22. Adams needs to be fined and suspended minimum 4 games. Go push your coach who cost you the single point that would’ve sent this to OT. You want the big bucks then deal with the camera when things are good and bad. It’s like marriage dude. For better or worse. I will no longer cheer for that man. This is the stuff that needs to be punished severely. Who’s next the older guy holding the chains? The water boy? Pink plain and simple. And don’t give me emotions. Control then like everybody else on the field did. You’re a chump.

  25. and since i guess everyone needs help with the rule, here it is again in this thread:
    PULL AND SHOOT The pull and shoot is a tactic used by defensive players (usually linemen)
    designed to create a gap in the offensive line. The defensive lineman grabs
    the offensive lineman and pulls him to one side, allowing a teammate to
    rush through the opening and rush the quarterback or block a kick. It is
    illegal and is considered defensive holding
    ….
    you can clearly see him grab the OL and pull him back and not let go

  26. Stupidity is not thrilling. You take the points on the road. They gained nothing by going for 2. They were still going to have to stop the Chiefs final drive, which would have left the game tied, and then they had their own drive that would have still given them the win, had things worked out. Instead they lost when they could’ve gone to OT.

  27. What’s with all the coaches not taking the points? You still had more than 4 minutes left and you refused to tie the game? Smh…

  28. Everyday I appreciate tennis more and more. Technology and very little official intervention.

    Holding call that gives fresh downs? When most sensible thing is to retake kick 5 yards closer. This isn’t spirit of sport.

  31. (A) at full speed the roughing the passer play WAS a good call. Landed on top of him. That’s the rule. ESPN is. Super slow mode … “ blah blah blah”

    (B) the MAKE UP call , def holding on a FG attempt. 1st time I’ve seen that in 34 years watching football. Gave the Chiefs a 1st down and a touchdown. ESPN … “ blah blah blah”

    With gambling now being the NFLs primary focus it’s going to tougher and tougher for fans to believe what they’re seeing, the angles the networks choose to show, and the words these “analysts “ say.

  33. So the Chiefs offense is totally dependent on Kelce since they couldn’t afford to pay hill, that’s not going to work out for very much longer, teams will start to key on that!

