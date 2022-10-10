Monday Night Football: Controversial roughing penalty aids Raiders, who lead Chiefs 20-10 at halftime

Posted by Charean Williams on October 10, 2022, 9:52 PM EDT
Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs
Another game, another controversial roughing the passer penalty.

The Raiders lead the Chiefs 20-10 at halftime of Monday Night Football, with a field goal by each team in the final 17 seconds.

Las Vegas extended its lead to 20-7 on a 50-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson with 17 seconds remaining in the half. It came after Chris Jones sacked Derek Carr on third-and-eight at the Las Vegas 46 with 1:07 remaining in the half. Jones knocked the ball loose and pulled it in as he was going down, landing on top of Carr.

Jones braced his fall with his left hand, keeping his entire body weight off Carr. He was flagged anyway.

Instead of the Chiefs having the ball at the Las Vegas 40, the Raiders advanced to the Kansas City 40 on the penalty.

ESPN analyst Troy Aikman, a Hall of Fame quarterback, criticized the penalty called by referee Carl Cheffers.

It led to Carlson extending his streak of made field goals to 37 in a row, seven shy of Adam Vinatieri’s NFL record.

But the Chiefs ended with a field goal on the final play of halftime, going 34 yards in four plays and getting a 15-yard horsecollar penalty on the Raiders. Matthew Wright, who was wide right on a 41-yarder earlier in the half, made a career-best 59-yarder.

The Raiders dominated the first half, outgaining the Chiefs 198 to 141. Carr went 10-of-14 for 133 yards and a touchdown, while Davante Adams caught two passes for 76 yards and a touchdown in the first half and drew two defensive pass interference penalties for 48 yards. Josh Jacobs had a 1-yard touchdown run and has 79 yards on 14 carries.

Patrick Mahomes has completed 12 of 20 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown. Marquez Valdes-Scantling has three receptions for 43 yards, and Jerick McKinnon has three carries for 41 yards.

27 responses to “Monday Night Football: Controversial roughing penalty aids Raiders, who lead Chiefs 20-10 at halftime

  1. That was worse than the one Brady got. Carr clearly fumbles the ball and Jones didn’t even land his full body weight on top of him. Nor did he throw Carr or do anything other than strip the ball.

  5. Chiefs fans booing questionable officiating is hilariously ironic considering how much they benefit from it.

  6. Angel Hernandez who is not working any MLB playoff games is apparently working back to back NFL games. Time to start suspending Refs.

  7. The refs are going to get roasted just like the refs in the Tampa Bay game who called the phantom roughing the passer call that let Tampa Bay run out the clock.

    They deserve whatever the fans have to say about them. I hope the NFL addresses roughing the passer this week or else there will be many many extremely angry fans.

  8. All-time awful call but you can’t leave it up to the refs. Vegas has outplayed my home team so far and been the more well prepared team.

  10. After yesterday I decided to put a little down on the officials picking up another crucial third down (over at Draftkings, official gambling sponsor of the NFL). They came through again — it’s a sure thing!

  13. Jones didn’t need to brace himself. He had possession of the ball before he landed on Carr, making him a ball carrier. Even if the refs want to say Jones landed with his full weight on Carr, possession had changed prior to the penalty. Cheffers claim the play on the field was a fumble.

  14. With the increasingly inept officiating, NFL football is becoming tougher and tougher to watch. I think it’s time to start devoting my TV sports viewing time to other sports.

  16. Heres the rule;
    When tackling a passer who is in a defenseless posture (e.g., during or just after throwing a pass), a defensive player must not unnecessarily or violently throw him down or land on top of him with all or most of the defender’s weight. Instead, the defensive player must strive to wrap up the passer with the defensive player’s arms and not land on the passer with all or most of his body weight.
    The end.

  18. MortimerInMiami says:

    Mr Davis is smiling from below!
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    That’s a hoot and likely true. God sure wasn’t a Raider fan in AD’s day. Ben Dreith sure was in 1976. Now THAT was a BS call. That and Villapiano taking All-World down on a pass route and no call. But I’m not bitter, 6 SB’s will have that effect.

  19. This is the owners’ fault. They decided to start way over paying their qbs and need stupid rules to protect their quarter billion dollar investments.

  20. Its the NFL. They had a massive issue with the concussion protocol. The solution is to hilariously over-compenstate for a few weeks, between pulling anyone with any gross motor instability, to trying to protect QBs from any hit. It will be interesting to see how long it will continue.

    But..given people can gamble on games, the NFL has to admit when there is a mistake publically, or risk more congressional oversite.

  21. Right on cue, Goodell cheats for KC on a grounding call after a bogus off PI call.

    Flags everywhwre for no reason. What a horrible product as Goodell tries to control every move of the game.

    The media needs to look into the idea that Troy Vincent has a direct link to the ref’s earpiece.

  22. And all calls going back to KC, shocking. KC will win by two scores easy. At home, refs already making up for bad calls and ready to even things out.

    Can’t have Raiders beating Chiefs at home, bad for business

  25. These bogus calls are costing teams a chance at winning. Lay a finger on the QB and you get flagged. Jones clearly tried to hold his weight off of Carr with his left hand. Brady’s call was just ridiculous. What are defenders supposed to do?

  26. The league is going to have to start making penalties reviewable for roughing the passer or at least anytime the ball changes possession like interceptions or fumbles.

