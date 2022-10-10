Monday Night Football: JuJu Smith-Schuster will play, but Trey Smith is inactive

Posted by Charean Williams on October 10, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had his hamstring tighten up on him during Saturday’s practice. It limited him in practice, but it won’t keep him out of Monday Night Football.

Smith-Schuster is dressed tonight.

The Chiefs won’t have right guard Trey Smith, who was questionable with a pectoral injury. He is among the team’s inactives, with Nick Allegretti expected to start against the Raiders.

Kansas City’s other inactives are running back Ronald Jones, kicker Harrison Butker (left ankle), quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive end Mike Danna (calf), defensive end Benton Whitley and defensive end Joshua Kaindoh.

Matthew Wright will replace Butker a second consecutive week after making all seven of his kicks last week.

The Raiders’ inactives are running back Brittain Brown, linebacker Jayon Brown (hamstring), tight end Foster Moreau (knee), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, defensive tackle Matthew Butler and defensive end Tashawn Bower.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.