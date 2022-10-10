On trick play, Brian Daboll told Daniel Bellinger to run it in, if he could

USA TODAY Sports

With Giants in a 17-3 hole against the Packers on Sunday in London, they managed to cut the deficit in half via an 11-play, 86-yard drive. The effort ended with a two-yard touchdown run from tight end Daniel Bellinger.

The play looked very familiar. And it wasn’t an homage to the Philly Special. Last year, Giant coach Brian Daboll dialed it up on a Monday night in Tennessee. That time, tight end Dawson Knox threw a two-yard touchdown pass to quarterback Josh Allen to complete a two-point conversion.

This time, it looked as if Bellinger decided to run after concluding that quarterback Daniel Jones wasn’t open. The truth, however, is that Daboll told Bellinger to run if he could.

“If there’s any way you can run it in first, just run it in,” Daboll told Belllinger, as Daboll told PFT by phone after Sunday’s 27-22 win.

After the game, Bellinger told Daboll, “I heard your voice. I knew I could run it in.”

And so 17-3 became 17-10. Which eventually became 27-22 and an unlikely win for the Giant.